Rostelecom in Armenia announces competition for students on technological topics
YEREVAN, March 31. /ARKA/. Rostelecom in Armenia has announced a competition on the following topics - digital and analog electronics and telecommunications and remote control. The competition is a joint initiative of Rostelecom in Armenia, Graduates Career and Promotion Center of the National Architecture and Construction University and the Faculty of Management and Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar 16
|well
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC