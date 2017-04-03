Qatar: Telecom sector's share of GDP ...

Qatar: Telecom sector's share of GDP up 0.4 percent

Giving an extra push to Qatar's ongoing economic diversification programme, the country's telecommunication sector has contributed 1.7 percent to Qatar's GDP in 2016, up from 1.3 percent in 2014. An assessment conducted by Communications Regulatory Authority shows the telecommunications market saw investments of around QR1.25bn towards development of infrastructure and services, and in preparation for future technologies, during the year 2016.

