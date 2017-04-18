Oracle Buys Measurement Firm Moat
Tech giant Oracle is aiming to build a moat between itself and its marketing cloud competitors with its latest acquisition. The company announced late yesterday that it has agreed to buy digital ad measurement cloud company Moat for an undisclosed sum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC