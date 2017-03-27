NY1 layoffs | Rent-freeze fight | IPO buzz

NY1 layoffs | Rent-freeze fight | IPO...

15 hrs ago Read more: Crain's New York Business

Cable news channel NY1 laid off a dozen employees, including correspondent Shelley Goldberg and film critic Neil Rosen. The cuts are part of a shift in focus to investigative journalism under its new parent company, Charter Communications, which acquired Time Warner Cable last year.

