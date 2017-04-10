NTT Takes Stake in Normandy Mgt. Platform
Normandy Real Estate and the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. subsidiary have made five co-investments, including 575 Lexington Ave. in Midtown Manhattan, since 2013. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
