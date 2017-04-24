Nokia reports another loss as networks sag
Finland's telecoms giant Nokia has posted a loss of a 488 million in the first quarter, an improvement from the a 609 million a year earlier. HELSINKI: Finland's telecoms giant Nokia reported on Thursday that it remained deep in the red at the start of the year, with sales in its main business, networks, on the decline.
