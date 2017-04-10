New Rogers chief executive Joe Natale joining company sooner than expected
Joe Natale, the former top executive at Telus, will be taking over as CEO at Rogers Communications next week after the two companies worked out a deal to allow him to start work sooner than had been planned. Rogers says it has reached a confidential agreement with Telus to allow Natale to take over the top job next Wednesday.
