Media Are Failing To Note Telecom-Funding Sources Of Anti-Net Neutrality Group

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and media outlets have been citing the work of The Free State Foundation to argue against current net neutrality rules. But media have failed to note that the foundation is heavily backed by the telecommunications industry, which has lobbied against the 2015 open internet rules put in place by former President Barack Obama's administration.

