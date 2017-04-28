Media Are Failing To Note Telecom-Funding Sources Of Anti-Net Neutrality Group
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and media outlets have been citing the work of The Free State Foundation to argue against current net neutrality rules. But media have failed to note that the foundation is heavily backed by the telecommunications industry, which has lobbied against the 2015 open internet rules put in place by former President Barack Obama's administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Media Matters for America.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net ...
|22 hr
|Stevecarr123
|1
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC