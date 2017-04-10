Ixia Shareholders Approve Acquisition...

Ixia Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Keysight Technologies

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

As previously announced on January 30, 2017, Ixia and Keysight entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Keysight will acquire Ixia by way of a merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Keysight with and into Ixia. At the special meeting, approximately 82.8% of Ixia's outstanding shares voted in favor of the agreement and the principal terms of the merger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties 23 hr USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) 23 hr USS LIBERTY 22
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... Tue Fort Collins Prog... 84
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC