Ixia Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Keysight Technologies

As previously announced on January 30, 2017, Ixia and Keysight entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Keysight will acquire Ixia by way of a merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Keysight with and into Ixia. At the special meeting, approximately 82.8% of Ixia's outstanding shares voted in favor of the agreement and the principal terms of the merger.

