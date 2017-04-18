INTL FCStone Ltd Becomes Direct Participant to LBMA Gold Auction

INTL FCStone Inc. , a leader in the development of specialized financial services in commodities, securities, global payments, foreign exchange and other markets, today announced that its London-based subsidiary, INTL FCStone Ltd's Precious Metals division is now a Direct Participant to the London Bullion Market Association Gold Auction, having been approved to participate in the process earlier this month. ICE Benchmark Administration introduced central clearing to the twice-daily London gold auction, removing the need for firms to have significant bilateral credit lines in place with each other to become a Direct Participant.

