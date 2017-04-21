Internet firms winding up for a fight on 'net neutrality'
Internet companies are readying for a showdown with telecoms and a Republican-controlled government over a policy near and dear to their hearts: net neutrality. Net neutrality basically prevents broadband providers from playing favorites or steering users toward particular internet sites.
