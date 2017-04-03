Iliad's Italian Odyssey May Be a Hard Slog
The mere mention of Iliad's name is enough to send many telecom investors running for the hills. Telecom Italia's share price fell 2.65% in Milan Tuesday after the French company was reported to have said it hopes to capture a quarter of the Italian mobile market after launching services there in late 2017 or early 2018.
