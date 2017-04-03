HDL Design House and Mentor Workshop at Aviation Electronics Europe 2017
HDL Design House and Mentor® a Siemens business, will hold a joint technical workshop about the use of random verification for DO-254 projects and DO-254 flow with ReqTracer and Questa at the Aviation Electronics Europe 2017. Belgrade, Serbia – April 5th, 2017 – HDL Design House, provider of digital, analog, and back-end design and verification services and products in numerous areas of SoC, will host a joint technical workshop with Mentor a Siemens business, at the Aviation Electronics Europe conference, on April 25th, 2017 at the MOC Event Center in Munich, at 4pm.
