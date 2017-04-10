German industry warns against underinvestment in fibre telecom links

Germany's powerful engineering industry fears the country will miss out on becoming a global power in digital manufacturing due to complacency about investing in a high-speed, fiber-based telecoms network. Taking aim at the government, the industry's VDMA lobby says Germany risks heading into an industrial dead-end with the strategy for data connections in remoter areas, where many of its often small but world-class engineering firms are based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.