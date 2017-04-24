There are on the The WHIR story from 15 hrs ago, titled FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net Neutrality. In it, The WHIR reports that:

The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission proposed rolling back the Obama-era net-neutrality rule, prompting the regulation's defenders to vow a "tsunami" of resistance. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would ask the agency next month to begin considering removing the strong legal authority that underpins the rules, and to take suggestions for replacement regulations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The WHIR.