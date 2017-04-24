FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to R...

FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net Neutrality

There are 1 comment on the The WHIR story from 15 hrs ago, titled FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net Neutrality. In it, The WHIR reports that:

The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission proposed rolling back the Obama-era net-neutrality rule, prompting the regulation's defenders to vow a "tsunami" of resistance. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would ask the agency next month to begin considering removing the strong legal authority that underpins the rules, and to take suggestions for replacement regulations.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The WHIR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Stevecarr123

Westwood, NJ

#1 44 min ago
Privacy is every Americans right. Freedom of speech and freedom of the internet,. We must keep the internet free from the government. When they passed net neutral, that was a way for the government to get there greedy hands on the internet. Stop the Government from spying on everybody. Use the search engine that does not change its results for political reasons and respects your privacy, just good old fashion results that are not tracked. Lookseek.com Have a great day
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... Wed He Named Me Black... 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 22
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... Apr 11 Fort Collins Prog... 84
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,713 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC