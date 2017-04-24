FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net Neutrality
There are 1 comment on the The WHIR story from 15 hrs ago, titled FCC Chief Sparks Clash With Call to Repeal Net Neutrality. In it, The WHIR reports that:
The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission proposed rolling back the Obama-era net-neutrality rule, prompting the regulation's defenders to vow a "tsunami" of resistance. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he would ask the agency next month to begin considering removing the strong legal authority that underpins the rules, and to take suggestions for replacement regulations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The WHIR.
|
#1 44 min ago
Privacy is every Americans right. Freedom of speech and freedom of the internet,. We must keep the internet free from the government. When they passed net neutral, that was a way for the government to get there greedy hands on the internet. Stop the Government from spying on everybody. Use the search engine that does not change its results for political reasons and respects your privacy, just good old fashion results that are not tracked. Lookseek.com Have a great day
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC