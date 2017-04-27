FCC Chief Details Attack Strategy on 'Net Neutrality' Rules
Internet companies are readying for a showdown with a Republican-controlled government over a policy near and dear to their hearts: net neutrality. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a speech that he wants to ditch the Obama-era rules, hated by telecoms, that prevent broadband and wireless companies from interfering with the sites and apps that consumers use.
