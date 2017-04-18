FCC changes to data services could ra...

FCC changes to data services could raise costs for rural areas, commissioner argues

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Federal Communications Commissioner Mignon Clyburn ripped the FCC's decisions Thursday to soften regulations on business data services and to reinstate a rule that could increase TV station mergers. Business data services connections support rapid data transfers from ATMs and credit-card readers, according to a 2016 President Barack Obama-era proposal to lower prices for these services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) 8 hr no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 22
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... Apr 11 Fort Collins Prog... 84
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,704 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC