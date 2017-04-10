Exclusive: BT files criminal complaint over Italy accounting scandal

British Telecom has filed a criminal complaint with Italian prosecutors over an accounting scandal at its Italian unit and has handed them computer records and also dispatched its head of compliance to Milan to give evidence. MILAN:British Telecom has filed a criminal complaint with Italian prosecutors over an accounting scandal at its Italian unit and has handed them computer records and also dispatched its head of compliance to Milan to give evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.