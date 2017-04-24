Ex-prosecutor, retired cops charged in New York corruption probe
Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks at a news conference to announce the arrest of three retired New York City Police officers in connection with a federal corruption investigation into the NYPD's gun license Division in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2017. Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, attends a news conference to announce the arrest of three retired New York City Police officers in connection with a federal corruption investigation into the NYPD's gun license Division in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC