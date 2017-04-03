Even manufacturers can't manipulate EVMs: EC6 min ago

Even manufacturers can't manipulate E...

New Delhi, Apr 9 The EVMs are robust and tamper- proof and even the manufacturers cannot manipulate them at the time of production, the Election Commission said today, countering allegations that the machines are unreliable. With the Opposition's questions on the reliability of the electronic voting machines getting louder, the Commission has come out with a list of 'frequently asked questions' to put across its views in public domain.

