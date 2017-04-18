European telcos team up to take AI fight to Google, Amazon

European mobile networks Orange SA and Deutsche Telekom AG are teaming up to build an artificial intelligence platform, in a bid to catch up with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Amazon.com Inc. Djingo, a virtual assistant that responds to voice and text, was first demoed by Orange's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard Thursday in the form of a donut-shaped speaker. At a concert venue in Paris, Richard showed the system taking orders such as playing music or publishing a tweet.

