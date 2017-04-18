European telcos team up to take AI fi...

European telcos team up to take AI fight to Google, Amazon

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: DM Review

European mobile networks Orange SA and Deutsche Telekom AG are teaming up to build an artificial intelligence platform, in a bid to catch up with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Amazon.com Inc. Djingo, a virtual assistant that responds to voice and text, was first demoed by Orange's Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard Thursday in the form of a donut-shaped speaker. At a concert venue in Paris, Richard showed the system taking orders such as playing music or publishing a tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 22
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... Apr 11 Fort Collins Prog... 84
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC