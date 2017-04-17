Denver Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
Denver Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 393 shares during the period.
