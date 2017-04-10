DEALTALK-U.S. telecoms industry set f...

DEALTALK-U.S. telecoms industry set for M&A negotiations frenzy

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

In 10 days, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission will lift a ban on telecoms companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting on T-Mobile US Inc , since Dish would bring spectrum and its Internet TV business, Sling TV to the telecoms giant. Dish and Verizon declined to comment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 22
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... Apr 11 Fort Collins Prog... 84
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,073 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC