DEALTALK-U.S. telecoms industry set for M&A negotiations frenzy
In 10 days, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission will lift a ban on telecoms companies engaging in merger talks, and Wall Street is betting on T-Mobile US Inc , since Dish would bring spectrum and its Internet TV business, Sling TV to the telecoms giant. Dish and Verizon declined to comment.
