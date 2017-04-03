D.C. Circuit May Have Finally Killed TCPA Class Actions Over Solicited Faxes Without Opt-Out Notices
On Friday, in a split decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit entered its long-awaited ruling in Yaakov v. Federal Communications Commission , holding that "the FCC's 2006 Solicited Fax Rule is [] unlawful to the extent that it requires opt-out notices on solicited faxes."
