Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance
Crown Castle International Corp. updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.48-4.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.54.
