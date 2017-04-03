Comments
More than 100,000 people in Manitoba will see their wireless service switched to Telus over the coming months under a $300-million deal with Bell that formally closed over the weekend. Bell MTS customers affected by the agreement will be notified by mail and will keep their current phone numbers after the switch.
