Comba Telecom Receives TESSCO One 2017 Innovation Award
Award-winning CriticalPoint Public Safety BDA and the plaque are displayed at the TESSCO One Innovation Showcase and Conference 2017 as one of the highlights of the event Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN JOSE, CA-- - Comba Telecom Inc ., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited and global leading wireless solutions provider, proudly announced that its CriticalPointa Public Safety BDA received the Innovation Award from TESSCO Technologies at the TESSCO One Innovation Showcase and Conference 2017 held in the US, to recognize the innovative design of the product. The winning product is designed specifically for critical communications in the public safety sector.
