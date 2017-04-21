CenturyLink Announces New Leadership Team To Follow The Level 3 Acquisition
CenturyLink's CEO Glen Post revealed the revamped senior leadership team that will report to him following the close of its $24 billion acquisition of service provider Level 3. The leadership team includes CenturyLink veterans, as well as two Level 3 executives. CenturyLink did not immediately respond to CRN's request for comment about how the leadership changes would affect CenturyLink's channel program.
