Canadian companies expanding U.S. rea...

Canadian companies expanding U.S. reach to profit from housing recovery

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Canadian firms beyond lumber producers are expanding their reach in the United States to capitalize on the ongoing housing recovery. The head of Richelieu Hardware says the Montreal-based firm has completed a series of acquisitions over the past few years to position itself as among the leaders in a market that is creeping back from the 2008 housing crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... 14 hr Surrender Kookis 71
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar 7 swampmudd 49
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,114,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC