Canada Stocks-TSX falls as oil slide hits energy stocks
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers. The energy group -- which accounts for one fifth of the index's weight -- fell 1.5 percent as oil hit a two-week low with a surprising build in U.S. gasoline inventories and rising U.S. crude output undercut efforts by other countries to reduce a global glut.
