Cable technicians stage noisy protest of Charter Spectrum

8 hrs ago

More than 300 unionized Charter Spectrum cable technicians in the fourth week of a strike noisily picketed the cable provider's Atlantic Street headquarters the morning of Tuesday April 25 during a company shareholders 'meeting. less More than 300 unionized Charter Spectrum cable technicians in the fourth week of a strike noisily picketed the cable provider's Atlantic Street headquarters the morning of Tuesday April 25 during a company ... more STAMFORD - More than 300 unionized Charter Spectrum cable technicians in the fourth week of a strike noisily picketed the cable provider's Atlantic Street headquarters Tuesday morning during a company shareholders 'meeting.

Chicago, IL

