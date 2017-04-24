Bell set to introduce new streaming product for Internet TV viewing
Bell Canada says it's on the cusp of launching a new streaming product to attract customers who prefer to watch video such as Netflix through the Internet instead of traditional TV services. Chief executive George Cope said the Montreal-based company will announce its plans in the next four to six weeks as it combats the trend of customers cutting or reducing their television connections.
