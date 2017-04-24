BCE lowers benchmark earnings estimate for 2017 following MTS takeover
The parent of Bell Canada has lowered its benchmark earnings estimate for this year in revised guidance issued this morning ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting. BCE Inc. is now estimating its full-year adjusted earnings per share will be no higher than $3.40 per share, which is below the low end of its previous estimate issued in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ...
|4 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12)
|Apr 20
|no Fibe in Gtown ...
|5
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula...
|Apr 11
|Fort Collins Prog...
|84
|Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o...
|Mar 30
|CodeTalker
|1
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|Mar '17
|well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC