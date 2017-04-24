BCE lowers benchmark earnings estimat...

BCE lowers benchmark earnings estimate for 2017 following MTS takeover

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The parent of Bell Canada has lowered its benchmark earnings estimate for this year in revised guidance issued this morning ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting. BCE Inc. is now estimating its full-year adjusted earnings per share will be no higher than $3.40 per share, which is below the low end of its previous estimate issued in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Overnight Tech: FCC head officially starts net ... 4 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Hundreds oppose planned cell tower (Jul '12) Apr 20 no Fibe in Gtown ... 5
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 50
News Apartheid victims win right to sue companies in US (Apr '09) Apr 12 USS LIBERTY 22
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... Apr 11 Fort Collins Prog... 84
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar '17 well 2
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC