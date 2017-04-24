AT&T's Gig Economy Driven by Spectrum Obssession in 2017

AT&T executives spent a good deal of their first quarter earnings call Tuesday evening focusing on how the carrier will deploy and manage spectrum in the near future, particularly now that it has captured the contract to build the FirstNet nationwide emergency workers network. "Our goal is to put a gig [1 Gbit/s] in our customer's hand, wherever they are on the network," said CEO Randall Stephenson on the call.

