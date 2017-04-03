AT&T to buy Straight Path Communicati...

AT&T to buy Straight Path Communications for $1.25 bln

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc said on Monday it would buy Straight Path Communications Inc , a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion. The No.2 U.S. carrier said it would offer $95.63 per share, a premium of 162.1 percent to Straight Path's Friday close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regula... 5 hr CodeTalker 79
News Activist seeks to purchase internet histories o... Mar 30 CodeTalker 1
News NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol... Mar 16 well 2
News Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties Mar '17 swampmudd 49
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 14
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec '16 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC