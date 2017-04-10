AT&T Spending $1.6B To Scoop Up 5G Spectrum Holder Straight Path
AT&T has agreed to acquire Straight Path Communications, a holder of spectrum licenses for 5G networks, in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, the telecommunications giant announced Monday morning. The acquisition complements AT&T's acquisition in January of FiberTower and adds to its holdings of millimeter wave spectrum, AT&T said in a statement.
