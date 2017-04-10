at&T Audience Network Announces Artis...

at&T Audience Network Announces Artist Lineup for Exclusive Audience Music Concerts

Concert Series Airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT Only on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and DIRECTV NOWScheduled Performances by Sheryl Crow, Trey Songz, Korn, Rae Sremmurd, Daya and More The network just wrapped another production of original and exclusive performances for its AUDIENCE Music series. Customers can see 17 artists across all genres of music deliver groundbreaking live concerts and extensive artist interviews with series host , head of AUDIENCE Network.

