ASIA: Another insight on PSFK for Members

The device from Nippon Telegraph estimates the amount of calories eaten by studying how the wearer moves their arms when eating different foods Counting calories is one of the few feats that technology has failed to make simple, given that it depends on a lot of variables. Japanese tech company Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp is presenting their on solution: a wristband that estimates how many calories a person is ingesting by their arm movements.
