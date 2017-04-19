Analysts Expect Verizon Communication...

Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Billion

15 hrs ago

Brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will announce $30.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications' earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.36 billion.

