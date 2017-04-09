Accused Yahoo hacker had Lamborghini, Aston Martin at 22
A Canadian accused of hacking Yahoo Inc. email accounts on behalf of the Russian government appeared in court seeking bail ahead of a hearing to determine whether he should be extradited to the U.S. for trial. Karim Baratov, 22, was one of four people indicted by the U.S. government last month and charged with working for Dmitry Dokuchaev, a hacker for Russia's FSB security service.
