a NBN paves way for 10Gbps to the home with fibre trials
Potentially boosting fibre to the home speeds 100-fold, NBN's latest fibre trials also promise a backend overhaul to ease traffic jams across the entire network. While the switch to the Multi-Technology Mix has fragmented the nationwide rollout, NBN is looking to the future with plans to upgrade several of the broadband technologies used to reach Australian homes and businesses.
