911 phone lines back up after hourslong outage in Fremont County

15 hrs ago

Fremont County's 911 call center is back in service after a construction contractor cut a fiber optic cable, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. CenturyLink fiber optic cable was cut between Pueblo and Canon City, causing downed phone lines at Fremont County's 911 call center for hours, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

