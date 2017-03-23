Worried about companies spying on you...

Worried about companies spying on your browsing? Here's what you can do

12 hrs ago

Federal regulations designed to give you more control over your web browsing history and other personal information may soon be eliminated. There are steps you can take to protect yourself -- but you'll have to do more than set your browser to private mode.

Chicago, IL

