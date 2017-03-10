Vodafone to merge India operations with Idea Cellular

Britain's Vodafone Group will merge its Indian subsidiary with local rival Idea Cellular within two years, Idea said on Monday, creating a new market leader better able to contest a brutal new price war. Vodafone will own 45.1 percent of the merged entity, after it transfers about 4.9 percent to promoters of Idea and/or their affiliates for 38.74 billion rupees in cash, Idea said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.