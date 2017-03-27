Verizon picks up ex-Ericsson CEO on t...

Verizon picks up ex-Ericsson CEO on the rebound

16 hrs ago

Network and Technology is one of three areas Verizon will focus on under a new operating structure, with the other two being Media and Telematics, and Customer and Product Operations. Vestberg, who served for six years as Ericsson's CEO, will report directly to Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam and lead Verizon's fiber-centric networks, including those that support the carrier's advance into 5G wireless .

Chicago, IL

