US presenter in the saddle at Val de Vie
Emmy Award-winning American television personality, and new addition to the E! News as an on-air correspondent, Zuri Hall will make a special appearance at the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo today at Val de Vie Estate. Hall will be at the luxury sport and lifestyle event to host special E! News coverage and red carpet inserts for E! Entertainment Television, with E! Africa televising the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|16 hr
|RoxLo
|42
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC