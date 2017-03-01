US presenter in the saddle at Val de Vie

Emmy Award-winning American television personality, and new addition to the E! News as an on-air correspondent, Zuri Hall will make a special appearance at the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo today at Val de Vie Estate. Hall will be at the luxury sport and lifestyle event to host special E! News coverage and red carpet inserts for E! Entertainment Television, with E! Africa televising the event.

