UPDATE 1-U.S. FCC blocks stricter broadband privacy rules from taking effect
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday blocked some Obama administration rules approved last year that would have subjected broadband providers to stricter scrutiny than websites, a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc . The rules, which were scheduled to take effect on Thursday, aimed to protect personal consumer data.
