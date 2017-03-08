UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 9
March 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points at 7,314 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BT GROUP-RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chairman Jan du Plessis is set to step down and take up the chairmanship of BT Group Plc, with the announcement to be made by Britain's top mobile and broadband operator on Thursday, the Financial Times reported.
