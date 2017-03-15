U.S. expected to charge 4 in Yahoo ha...

U.S. expected to charge 4 in Yahoo hacking probe; 2 are tied to Russia

Read more: Dallas Morning News

U.S. officials are planning to unseal charges against four people, including two linked to the Russian intelligence service, related to the hacking attacks against Yahoo! Inc., according to a person briefed on the matter. The Justice Department is accusing them of participating in massive online security breaches that compromised hundreds of millions of user accounts, said the person, who asked not to be identified because it was a sensitive legal matter.

