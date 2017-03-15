U.S. expected to charge 4 in Yahoo hacking probe; 2 are tied to Russia
U.S. officials are planning to unseal charges against four people, including two linked to the Russian intelligence service, related to the hacking attacks against Yahoo! Inc., according to a person briefed on the matter. The Justice Department is accusing them of participating in massive online security breaches that compromised hundreds of millions of user accounts, said the person, who asked not to be identified because it was a sensitive legal matter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NYC sues Verizon for unfinished fiber-optic rol...
|1 hr
|LookMAnohandsnofiber
|1
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Mar 7
|swampmudd
|49
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|14
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC