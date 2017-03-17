Trump touts jobs commitment first mad...

Trump touts jobs commitment first made in 2015

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

President Donald Trump on Friday praised a plan by cable company Charter Communications to hire 20,000 American call center workers, but the hiring initiative dates back to 2015 as part of the company's successful efforts to merge with Time Warner Cable. It's the latest corporate jobs announcement made at the White House that capitalized on plans made before Trump won the presidency.

